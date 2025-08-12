Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,620,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.31% of Stifel Financial worth $1,001,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SF. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 123.6% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.3%

SF stock opened at $111.30 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.27 and a 52-week high of $120.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,592.77. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

