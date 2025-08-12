Structure Therapeutics (GPCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.
Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Structure Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Structure Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of GPCR opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Structure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of -1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69.
GPCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
