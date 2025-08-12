Suncor Energy FY2025 EPS Raised by Raymond James Financial

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) – Raymond James Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Suncor Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.82. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of SU opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 65.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,018,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311,513 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 967.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 519,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 470,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,228,000 after purchasing an additional 409,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 623,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,884,000 after purchasing an additional 77,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.4135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

