The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.72. 110,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 172,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Arena Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The Arena Group Stock Down 0.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.61.

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Arena Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AREN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Arena Group by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 119,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Arena Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Arena Group by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,083 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Arena Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

The Arena Group Company Profile

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

Featured Stories

