The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Clorox worth $110,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Clorox by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Clorox by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,935,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $946,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $122.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.35 and a 200-day moving average of $137.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.49. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

