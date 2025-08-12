The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,547,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.16% of Mosaic worth $1,041,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,948.58. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

