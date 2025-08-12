Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.
Separately, Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.
Thomson Reuters Stock Down 2.9%
Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 22.34%.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
