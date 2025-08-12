Top Energy Stocks To Watch Now – August 10th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Broadcom, Palo Alto Networks, Exxon Mobil, Caterpillar, GE Vernova, and AltC Acquisition are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, production, and distribution of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, coal, and renewables like wind or solar. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the financial performance of the energy sector and to fluctuations in commodity prices. Their value can be volatile, often driven by factors such as geopolitical events, regulatory developments, and supply-and-demand shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.61. The stock had a trading volume of 90,979,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,568,456. Tesla has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.53, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.45.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,439,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,052,154. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $134.90 and a 12 month high of $310.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 114.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.72.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,831,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,794,964. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $210.39. The company has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a PE ratio of 95.46, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.91.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,412,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,455,899. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $455.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.97.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $416.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,965,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,406. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $441.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.47.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $648.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,177. The company has a market capitalization of $176.65 billion, a PE ratio of 156.37, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $548.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.54. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $172.60 and a 12 month high of $677.29.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.32. 13,742,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87. AltC Acquisition has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.80.

