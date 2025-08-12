Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRVG. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from $3.10 to $3.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trivago N.V. ADS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Trivago N.V. ADS Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.57 million, a P/E ratio of -345.00 and a beta of 1.44. Trivago N.V. ADS has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Trivago N.V. ADS by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trivago N.V. ADS

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

