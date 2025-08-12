TSE:FTT FY2025 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Finning International in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $3.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.05. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share.

FTT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$57.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$59.44.

FTT stock opened at C$57.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.43. The stock has a market cap of C$7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$34.59 and a 1 year high of C$62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total transaction of C$167,655.18. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 4,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total transaction of C$223,036.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,628 shares of company stock valued at $926,016. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

