TSE:KEC FY2025 EPS Estimate Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Get Kiwetinohk Energy alerts:

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $3.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.56. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Trading Down 0.6%

Kiwetinohk Energy stock opened at C$23.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.29. Kiwetinohk Energy has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$24.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.90.

Insider Activity at Kiwetinohk Energy

In other news, Director Patrick Beverley Carlson purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$220,983.00. Also, Director Steven William Sinclair purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.25 per share, with a total value of C$405,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 65,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,755. 14.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.