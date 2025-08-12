US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,100 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,628,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,500,000 after purchasing an additional 231,407 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 105,235 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 89,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,676,000 after purchasing an additional 57,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCN. Barclays boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.45.

Shares of DOCN opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. The business had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $96,111.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 294,546 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,542.42. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

