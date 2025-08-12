US Bancorp DE Has $599,000 Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Reliance were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Reliance alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Reliance by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 507,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,681,000 after purchasing an additional 101,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Reliance by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,640,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of RS stock opened at $283.00 on Tuesday. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $347.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.78 and a 200-day moving average of $296.55.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.