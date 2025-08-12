US Bancorp DE Sells 18,924 Shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,924 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fluor were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fluor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Fluor by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $52.00 price objective on Fluor in a report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup cut their price target on Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

In other news, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $859,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,919.69. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Constable sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $2,011,446.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 792,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,272,526.97. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,182. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. Fluor Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.35%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

