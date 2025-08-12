VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) Trading Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.49. 117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24.

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (MIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MIG was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

