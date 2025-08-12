Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 192,363 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,404,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 192,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of BWX Technologies worth $927,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWXT. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWXT opened at $177.79 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $189.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.76.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Maxim Group cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.37.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,369,326. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $406,618.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,602.24. This trade represents a 48.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

