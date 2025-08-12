Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,464,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.77% of Hasbro worth $1,012,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 130.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.26.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -68.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

View Our Latest Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.