Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,191,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,051,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 117.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 4,866.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTR opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.42.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 78.14%.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nutrien from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

