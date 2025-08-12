Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,265,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.44% of Fortis worth $1,014,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 286.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 111.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 158,500.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE FTS opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63. Fortis has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4448 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Fortis from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Desjardins upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fortis

About Fortis

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.