Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 2,637,786 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,079,578 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.93% of SouthState worth $1,028,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2,221.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 727,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 696,014 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter worth about $60,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 964,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,487,000 after purchasing an additional 121,591 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter worth about $11,818,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 15,507.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 108,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,097,000 after acquiring an additional 108,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SouthState news, Director G Stacy Smith bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.30 per share, with a total value of $230,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 39,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,095.80. This trade represents a 6.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher bought 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.31 per share, with a total value of $324,820.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,294 shares in the company, valued at $807,089.14. This represents a 67.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,338 shares of company stock worth $786,321 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $92.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.74 and a fifty-two week high of $114.26.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $840.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.12 million. SouthState had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.27.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

