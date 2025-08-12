Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,461,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 139,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.21% of SEI Investments worth $889,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 59.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 41.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 104.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,325,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 66,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $5,573,099.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,937,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,699,410.96. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $4,213,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,645. This trade represents a 78.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,126 shares of company stock worth $20,082,409 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. SEI Investments Company has a 52-week low of $64.19 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.72 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 31.25%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

