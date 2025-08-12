Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,882,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 146,922 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $996,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HII stock opened at $266.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $293.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.88.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

