Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,736,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.17% of nVent Electric worth $877,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in nVent Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 76,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $91.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.68.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.79%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 119,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $10,710,219.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,705.16. This trade represents a 62.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 22,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $1,979,639.86. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,945.60. This represents a 24.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,246 shares of company stock worth $17,383,112 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

