Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,241,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 171,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.55% of OGE Energy worth $976,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 846.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 61,647 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGE. Wall Street Zen downgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:OGE opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $741.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.97 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $500,125.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,643.92. This represents a 20.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.