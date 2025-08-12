Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,836,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 895,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.42% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $881,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,435,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,742 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,741,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,498 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,651,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,595,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,022,000 after purchasing an additional 632,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,443,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,734,000 after purchasing an additional 531,353 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $441.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,400. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VNO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

