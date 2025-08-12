Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,495,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $900,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 262.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 300.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 385.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Samsara news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $6,332,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,240. This represents a 67.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 399,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $16,491,744.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,926,739 shares of company stock worth $119,969,024. Corporate insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Samsara Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -147.57 and a beta of 1.62.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
About Samsara
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.
See Also
