Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,932,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Generac worth $878,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,313,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $46,785,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 77.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 473,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,077,000 after buying an additional 206,311 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 51.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 458,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,048,000 after buying an additional 154,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 712,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,544,000 after buying an additional 153,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $196.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

