Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,072,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.10% of Lamb Weston worth $909,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3,466.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of LW stock opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

