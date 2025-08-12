Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,204,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $832,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. now owns 45,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,074,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 497,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,269,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,913 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 71.0% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:BAM opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAM. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. National Bankshares set a $71.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAM

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.