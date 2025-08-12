Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.03 Billion Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,619,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Woodward worth $1,025,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $248.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.25. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $146.82 and a one year high of $267.45.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.98 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $283.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Woodward to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.63.

In other news, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,443.35. This represents a 66.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,250. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,033. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

