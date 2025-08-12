Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.05 Billion Position in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,411,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.33% of Encompass Health worth $1,054,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $14,387,207.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 527,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,054,817.10. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC opened at $117.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. Encompass Health Corporation has a one year low of $85.55 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

