Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.06 Billion Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,161,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of AptarGroup worth $1,062,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $255,312.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,135.52. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 3,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $563,639.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,748.84. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,585 shares of company stock worth $2,418,028 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATR opened at $140.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $966.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down previously from $173.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

