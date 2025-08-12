Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.06 Billion Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,838,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Crown worth $1,056,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Crown alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 823,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after acquiring an additional 674,072 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,720,000 after acquiring an additional 399,842 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Crown by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 361,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after acquiring an additional 299,990 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,549,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,126,000 after acquiring an additional 279,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Crown by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,092,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,373,000 after acquiring an additional 264,803 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 122,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,617,674.05. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,345. This represents a 32.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crown

Crown Price Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.98 and a one year high of $109.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.