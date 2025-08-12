Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.06 Billion Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,838,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Crown worth $1,056,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 823,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after acquiring an additional 674,072 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,720,000 after acquiring an additional 399,842 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Crown by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 361,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after acquiring an additional 299,990 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,549,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,126,000 after acquiring an additional 279,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Crown by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,092,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,373,000 after acquiring an additional 264,803 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 122,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,617,674.05. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,345. This represents a 32.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crown
Crown Price Performance
NYSE:CCK opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.98 and a one year high of $109.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Crown Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.
Crown Profile
Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Crown
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.