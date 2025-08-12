Vanguard Group Inc. Has $834.36 Million Stock Position in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,364,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.97% of Elastic worth $834,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 375.8% in the 1st quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 24.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.72.

Elastic stock opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.08. Elastic N.V. has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $118.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,117 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $444,718.47. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 4,560,291 shares in the company, valued at $396,334,890.81. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,702 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $495,560.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 93,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,236.35. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,913 shares of company stock worth $4,416,324. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

