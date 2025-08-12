Vanguard Group Inc. Has $851.98 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,910,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.63% of Genpact worth $851,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Genpact alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genpact by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,848,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,288,000 after buying an additional 208,759 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $115,807,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,270,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,370,000 after buying an additional 140,228 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $60,110,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Genpact by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,395,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 296,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.