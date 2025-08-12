Vanguard Group Inc. Has $859.35 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,982,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 169,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.66% of Allison Transmission worth $859,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4,877.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 444,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,035,000 after acquiring an additional 435,587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $41,081,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,138,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,897,000 after buying an additional 181,568 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 10,402.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 148,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,877 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 640,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after purchasing an additional 133,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALSN. Bank of America lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.38.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $88.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.30.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 23.81%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $359,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. This trade represents a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

