Vanguard Group Inc. Has $878.79 Million Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,514,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.44% of Saia worth $878,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Saia alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Saia by 24,815.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,863,000 after purchasing an additional 371,232 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,199,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,229,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Saia by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,213,000 after buying an additional 153,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 41,888.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 154,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 153,732 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price (up previously from $277.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 target price on Saia in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price objective on Saia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.16.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $281.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.32 and a 200 day moving average of $332.96. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $624.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $817.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.59 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.