Vanguard Group Inc. Has $886.70 Million Stock Position in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,812,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,475,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of UGI worth $886,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $55,354,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,366,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,806,000 after acquiring an additional 795,093 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in UGI by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,936,000 after acquiring an additional 720,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of UGI by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,002,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,988,000 after buying an additional 703,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of UGI by 1,279.5% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 729,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after buying an additional 676,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UGI. Wall Street Zen cut UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. UGI Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

