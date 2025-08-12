Vanguard Group Inc. Has $912.83 Million Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,966,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $912,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 51.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 409,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after buying an additional 111,376 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.9% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 238,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 73,994 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $435,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 76,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,406.40. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE EPRT opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $34.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

