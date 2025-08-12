Vanguard Group Inc. Has $919 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,105,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.43% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $918,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 83.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 400 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $60,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,396.64. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $148.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.84, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.83 and a 200 day moving average of $149.00. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $230.02.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.62. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.69.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

