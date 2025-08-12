Vanguard Group Inc. Has $944.54 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,169,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,003,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.32% of Restaurant Brands International worth $944,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,418,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,829,974,000 after buying an additional 841,167 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,819,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $834,478,000 after buying an additional 2,695,071 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,108,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,352,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,912,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $327,486,000 after buying an additional 717,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,631,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,698,000 after buying an additional 1,053,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $78.00 price objective on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Melius assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.94%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $4,905,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,897 shares in the company, valued at $12,817,421.76. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

