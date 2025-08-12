Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,237,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of GameStop worth $875,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in GameStop by 92.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 13.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in GameStop by 654.6% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GME opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. GameStop had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $267,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 116,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,764.58. This represents a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $315,685 over the last ninety days. 8.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

