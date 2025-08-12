Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,306,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Houlihan Lokey worth $857,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 103.5% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 744.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.40.

Shares of HLI opened at $190.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.32. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.99 and a 12 month high of $198.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $605.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.07 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,508 shares of company stock worth $2,431,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

