Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,374,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Albertsons Companies worth $821,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,800,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,420,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,892,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $1,015,122.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 162,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

