Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,300,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Old Republic International worth $992,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 590,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 304.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 4,738.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 212,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Old Republic International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,918,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,453,000 after buying an additional 100,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 336.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 19,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.31. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,849 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $250,125.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,772.60. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORI. Wall Street Zen cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Old Republic International from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 price objective on Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

