Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,339,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.54% of APA worth $953,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of APA by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 25,084 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of APA by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 65,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 18,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,043,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,524,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of APA by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 90,580 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on APA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on APA from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Argus raised APA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

APA opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.23. APA Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.42. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

