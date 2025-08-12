Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 158,692 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,349,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.61% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $1,044,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

FR stock opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.46 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

