Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 32,690 Shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,351,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dayforce worth $1,012,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAY. Capital International Investors increased its position in Dayforce by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,659,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,800,000 after buying an additional 667,065 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dayforce by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,544,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,191,000 after buying an additional 273,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Dayforce by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,207,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,680,000 after buying an additional 226,353 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Dayforce by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 634,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,079,000 after buying an additional 220,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the fourth quarter worth about $13,272,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dayforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dayforce from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dayforce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce

In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $110,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 190,811 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,513.11. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $113,265.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 103,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,656.84. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,382 shares of company stock worth $539,860 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dayforce Stock Performance

NYSE DAY opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 166.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dayforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $82.69.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.83 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

