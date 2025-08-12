Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 347,729 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,178,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 347,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Stag Industrial worth $945,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Stag Industrial by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE STAG opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.98.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 422.0%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Stag Industrial

Insider Transactions at Stag Industrial

In other Stag Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,543.50. This represents a 80.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stag Industrial

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.