Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,483,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,921,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Snap worth $953,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Snap alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Snap by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Snap by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Snap from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

Snap Trading Down 3.0%

SNAP opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 53,215,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,078,747.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajit Mohan sold 28,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $265,089.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,676,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,357,154.20. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,667,802 shares of company stock worth $13,613,801.

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.